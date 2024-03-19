Bentley Continental GT To Become Hybrid Only

Bentley is to axe the pure-combustion versions of its Continental and Flying Spur models this summer, replacing them with a new V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain described by company boss Adrian Hallmark as “our biggest launch in five years”.

The British luxury brand had already announced that production of its iconic W12 engine will cease in the coming months. But speaking to reporters as Bentley announced another strong set of financial results for 2023 (13,560 cars delivered, with a profit of around £502m), Hallmark revealed that a “refresh” of the Continental line-ups – both GT coupe and Flying Spur saloon – would bring a major shift in powertrains, in line with Bentley’s electrification goals.