How the mighty have fallen. One minute Andreas Mindt was overseeing the design of six- and seven-figure Bentleys; the next he’s trying to work out how to make the 2025 Volkswagen Polo fractionally less boring.

Mindt has just left the British luxury brand, where he was Director of Bentley Design, to become Head of Volkswagen Design. But what might sound like a huge demotion is almost certainly considered a serious promotion in the designer’s eyes.