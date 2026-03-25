Bentley Enters Partnership With Boodles To Encrust Your Vehicle In Jewels

The ultra-luxury British automaker Bentley Motors and the iconic jewelers over at Boodles (a privately held British luxury jeweler established in 1798) have an ongoing collaboration, and the second phase is here to make your Bentley sparkle like never before. Because of its status – one of the finest carmakers in the industry – we’re used to wacky things from Bentley. For example, they recently introduced The Virtuoso Collection, which aims to spoil audiophiles with the fresh ‘Naim for Mulliner’ audio system, and this special edition is centered around it. They’re also in touch with their inner kids, and the Bentley Supersports #199 is now part of the CSR2 gaming universe.



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