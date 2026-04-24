Bentley Facelifted 2028 Flying Spur Sedan Finds Action At The Nurburgring

Nowadays, it seems like literally all car manufacturers test their upcoming vehicles at the Nurburgring at one point or another, and as it has been discussed multiple times, while this may be a very good idea when it comes to exotic models that have blue blood running through their veins, it may not be a wise choice for other rides. You see, whenever the majority of petrolheads buy a new car, they spend 99.9% of the time driving it on public roads. Thus, the general idea should be that vehicles need to favor a whole bunch of other stuff before cornering performance. And we all know that things tend to get quite jiggly whenever one automaker throws in testing at the racetrack.



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