Bentley Facelifted 2028 Flying Spur Sedan Finds Action At The Nurburgring

Agent009 submitted on 4/24/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:00:17 AM

Views : 342 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Nowadays, it seems like literally all car manufacturers test their upcoming vehicles at the Nurburgring at one point or another, and as it has been discussed multiple times, while this may be a very good idea when it comes to exotic models that have blue blood running through their veins, it may not be a wise choice for other rides.

    
You see, whenever the majority of petrolheads buy a new car, they spend 99.9% of the time driving it on public roads. Thus, the general idea should be that vehicles need to favor a whole bunch of other stuff before cornering performance. And we all know that things tend to get quite jiggly whenever one automaker throws in testing at the racetrack.


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Bentley Facelifted 2028 Flying Spur Sedan Finds Action At The Nurburgring

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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