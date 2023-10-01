Bentley Follows Roll Royce In Delivering Record Sales In 2022

For the first time in the 100-plus year history of the company that established humble beginnings in Cricklewood, North London, back in 1919, Bentley has recorded yearly sales of over 15,000 of its ultra-luxury automobiles.



In total, the subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, now headquartered in Crewe, England, sold 15,174 of its "extraordinary" cars in 2022, a period of economic tumult in the industry and frankly, throughout all industries.



The company attributes the 4% increase over the 2021 numbers (14,659 units sold) to several factors, including the introduction of new models, escalating demand for the Mulliner personalization, and the new Bentley Hybrid models that are integral to the company's Bentley’s Beyond100 strategic path to full electrification by 2030.



