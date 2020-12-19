Bentley Goes All Out To SLEIGH This Latest Flyin Spur! The Reindeer Eight-Is It NAUGHTY And NICE?

The exclusive Santa car from Bentley has a body that is painted in a special shade of Cricket Bauble. A diamond pattern in various grays covers the lower part of the exterior. Carbon fiber details adorn the side sills, boot lid spoiler and rear diffuser.







The interior is also upholstered in Cricket Bauble. The contrasting stitching is gold, and Santa’s name even appears in the driver’s seat. The door panels and dashboard are decorated with white inserts depicting scenes from the North Pole. A special version of Bentley’s infotainment system displays lists of obedient children so Santa knows where to deliver gifts for good boys and girls. Also, when the driver presses the engine start button, a sled rings in the background.



Santa’s car, which is based on the Flying Spur model, boasts a 4.0-liter Bentley V8 twin-turbocharged engine that develops 542 horsepower (770 Nm). This is enough for the car to accelerate to 100 km / h in 4.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 318 km / h. The speed is impressive, but it might not be enough to deliver all these gifts on Christmas Eve.





