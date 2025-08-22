Bentley Is Working On An Extreme Continental Supersport With Over 640HP

Bentley will imminently unveil a new Continental Supersports as a high-end, rear-driven model with a pure-combustion V8 packing more than 640bhp, Autocar can exclusively reveal – and it will serve as a showcase for a line of new “extreme” performance cars.

Spy photographers recently captured the new model testing, with the prototype’s large rear spoiler and bold quad exhausts hinting at its performance edge. The test car otherwise sported standard bodywork, but Autocar sources have confirmed that the production version, set to be revealed late this year, will receive a far more dramatic makeover from the recently updated standard Continental GT.