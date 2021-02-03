Bentley Issues A Global Recall - One 2020 Flying Spur Affected

Two days after Bentley discovered an issue with a single 2020 Flying Spur, its Pre-Product Safety Committee got together on January 21, and almost a month later, they decided to conduct a safety recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) explains that a single luxury sedan was discovered to have been assembled with a potentially faulty fuel tank. The part may not have been welded properly by the supplier, Magna Steyr in Austria, during production, and it could leak fuel over time, which, in the presence of an ignition source, might lead to a fire.