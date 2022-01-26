Bentley Joins Aston Martin Opening Luxury Residential Apartments In Miami

The luxury automotive space is evolving. No longer can manufacturers stick to simply offering cars. These days, the world's top brands all seem to offer bespoke customization programs that sometimes offer a little too much scope for personalization. But that's still not enough. The latest trend has seen a number of automakers enter the NFT space, but even so, there's a lot more for these marques to exploit. Aston Martin recently revealed that it is developing luxury apartments in Miami, and now it will be joined in the image-conscious city by compatriot Bentley. The Crewe-based brand has just announced the official launch of the sales gallery for Bentley Residences Miami, the first Bentley-branded residential tower in the world.



