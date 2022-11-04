Bentley Mulsanne Destined To Become An Electric Supercar

The new flagship model will be part of Bentley's recently announced five-in-five strategy, in which it will launch five electric models between 2025 and 2030.

The first of those cars, expected to be previewed later this year, has been described as a Mulsanne replacement because it will be the most expensive model in the marque’s line-up at that time, as the Mulsanne once was, but it will not share similar proportions. Instead, it will be a smaller saloon, riding higher to accommodate underfloor batteries.