Bentley Mulsanne Destined To Become An Electric Supercar

Agent009 submitted on 4/11/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:01:56 AM

Views : 794 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The new flagship model will be part of Bentley's recently announced five-in-five strategy, in which it will launch five electric models between 2025 and 2030.

 

The first of those cars, expected to be previewed later this year, has been described as a Mulsanne replacement because it will be the most expensive model in the marque’s line-up at that time, as the Mulsanne once was, but it will not share similar proportions. Instead, it will be a smaller saloon, riding higher to accommodate underfloor batteries.



Read Article


Bentley Mulsanne Destined To Become An Electric Supercar

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)