Bentley Refuses To Offer Level 3 Autonomous Driving Feature Because It Is Too Dangerous

Mercedes and BMW have taken a step forward in the realm of automotive technology, offering Level 3 autonomous systems to their customers. However, Bentley won’t offer a system of its own, as it says the technology is a step backwards in terms of safety.

The British automaker’s soon-to-depart CEO, Adrian Hallmark, recently called Level 3 systems “dangerous.” Whereas Level 2 systems take over some of the controls while driving (steering and managing speed), they require the driver to stay focused on the road at all times.