Bentley Says They Would Build A Pickup If Someone Asked

If you’re in the business of making money, then you’ll likely do just about anything to earn a dollar. That includes Bentley, which will build you a pickup if you ask nicely. And by ask, we mean you have to write a big check.

Christophe Georges, Bentley’s board member for sales and marketing, told Australia’s CarSales.com that “there’s no real limitation” to what the automaker could make when asked about producing a truck. He expressed confidence the automaker could design something “cool, nice, or interesting.”