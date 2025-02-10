Bentley Teases Combustion Engine Only Continental Supersports For 2026

Bentley's Continental Supersports will come back for 2026 to celebrate a nameplate that was introduced a century ago. Teased by the British automaker with a mean-looking rear spoiler and bumper, the performance-oriented model also shows a trapezoidal quad-exhaust system instead of twin oval finishers.

Pictured with beautiful matte-black paintwork and on wheels that appear to be unique to the Supersports, the most athletic Continental of the modern era "will be a rear Bentley." How rare, it remains to be seen, though we do have an idea. Offered between 2009 and 2011, the original spawned 1,207 coupes and 583 convertibles, resulting in a total of 1,790 units.