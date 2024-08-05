Bentley To Replace Iconic W12 With V8 PHEV Performance Hybrid

As Bentley aims to reduce its carbon footprint through innovative new simulators and the downsizing of engines, there is no place for the enormous but characterful 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine that has headlined the Crewe-based automaker's greatest modern creations. In its place will be a new "Ultra Performance Hybrid" powertrain consisting of a V8 engine and electrification. Bentley has not said that this is turbocharged, but given the figures promised, it must be (the turbos can also be spied if you look closely at the top of the engine). We also don't know the capacity of the engine, but it's probably 4.0 liters, just like the one under the hood of the latest Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. There, however, you only get 670 hp and 685 lb-ft of torque.



