Bentley is poised to replace its emblematic W12 engine with an even more powerful plug-in hybrid system – one that Matthias Rabe, the company’s head of engineering, hints is likely to be based around a V8.

“I want all of our future plug-in hybrids to be more powerful than today’s 12-cylinder,” Rabe told Autocar at the launch of the Bentley Bentayga EWB in Canada. “I don’t want a reduction in power.”