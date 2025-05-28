Bentley To Reveal It's Most Powerful Vehicle Ever With New Bentayga

A new high-performance variant of the Bentley Bentayga will be unveiled on 2 June, and rather than using hybrid technology, the flagship SUV is going to keep things old school with nothing but a hugely powerful V8 engine under the bonnet. As well as emphasising the fact that this currently unnamed new model’s twin-turbo V8 engine will forgo any hybrid assistance, Bentley says it will produce more than the 626bhp in the previous W12-powered Bentayga Speed. Not only will this be the most powerful Bentayga to date, the British marque also promises that its new flagship will be the most dynamic, most engaging and best sounding iteration yet.



Read Article