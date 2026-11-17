Following delays, Bentley's first electric vehicle is finally here, and early signs suggest it's off to a flying start. The Torcal hasn't even entered production, but the British luxury marque has already allocated all available 2027 production slots. Anyone placing an order now will have to wait until 2028 to get their hands on the electric crossover. Speaking to Automotive News, CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser confirmed that production will begin in the first half of next year. Bentley isn't disclosing how many vehicles it plans to build during the initial production run. Still, the company is clearly happy with the response: "Needless to say, we're very pleased with the response and position we're in."



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