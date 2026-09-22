Bentley Torcal Shots Leak A Day Ahead Of Official Debut

Just one day before its official London premiere on September 23, 2026, undisguised photos of Bentley’s first all-electric production SUV, the Torcal, have leaked online. The images, originating from the CocheSpias forum and published by autoevolution, show the 2028 model in full, ending weeks of camouflage and teasers. The front is dominated by a tall, nearly rectangular grille framed in bright metal and filled with a tightly packed diamond pattern that echoes Bentley’s 1920s designs. Imposing headlights sit on either side of this jewel-like motif. The body shares its core architecture with the Porsche Cayenne Electric, yet Bentley has given it a more upright, luxury-SUV stance. Strong shoulder lines run along a restrained side profile, while the lower body receives a dark treatment that visually lowers the mass. The roofline tapers gently toward a broad, upright liftgate. Slim horizontal taillights flank a large winged Bentley emblem and the spelled-out BENTLEY script. Expected to deliver around 838 hp, sub-three-second acceleration to 60 mph, and roughly 373 miles of WLTP range from an 800-volt battery, the hand-built Crewe-assembled Torcal aims to blend traditional Bentley presence with modern electric performance. The official reveal will confirm remaining details, but the leaked shots already show a distinctive new chapter for the British marque.



A single day before its premiere, the Torcal is out of the bag in all its glory. The first Bentley series-production model with all-electric muscle shows a tall grille, imposing front lights, and a broad liftgate.#bentley #leaked #bentleytorcal #torcal #bentleysuv #suv #carleak pic.twitter.com/1Wh04vNGro — autoevolution (@autoevolution) September 22, 2026





