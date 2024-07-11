Bentley Unveils Strategy To Create New Urban SUV Segment

Bentley Motors today announced an extension of its forward-thinking Beyond100 business strategy, now called Beyond100+, from 2030 to 2035. Bentley has also confirmed that its first fully electric car to be revealed in 2026 promises to create an entirely new segment, the world’s first true Luxury Urban SUV. This model, designed, developed and to be produced at its headquarters in Crewe, will be the first of a new PHEV or BEV model to be launched every year over the next decade as Bentley’s product and investment offensive continues at pace with an ambition to be building only fully electric cars from 2035. Bentley, already leading the way in the luxury hybrid car sector, will consequently further cement this position by extending the lifecycle of PHEV models beyond 2030, to 2035. And the Continental GT coupe, Convertible and Flying Spur models are now exclusively offered with an Ultra Performance plug-in V8 hybrid powertrain following the discontinuation of Bentley’s iconic W12 engine after over 20 years of production in Crewe. Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “Four years almost to the day that Bentley initially outlined its Beyond100 strategy, we adapt to today’s economic, market and legislative environment to initiate a major transformative phase for tomorrow. Beyond100+ becomes our guiding light as we extend our ambitions beyond 2030, while maintaining our aim of a decarbonised future, including offering only fully electric cars from 2035, and reinforcing our credentials as the British creator of extraordinary cars for over a century and beyond.” Beyond100+ also endures a fundamental reinvention of the Crewe manufacturing infrastructure, and helps secure Bentley’s future at Crewe for the next generation of products and colleagues. The company has already made enormous strides in reinventing the historic Crewe site, creating an industry-leading certified carbon neutral facility, and focus now turns to building a ‘Dream Factory’ for an electric future. The largest self-funded site investment programme in Bentley’s illustrious 105-year history continues with a new state-of-the-art Design Centre, Paint Shop and BEV assembly line, transforming an 85-year-old site for a new age of electrification, and a new benchmark in next generation, digital, flexible and high-value manufacturing operations.



