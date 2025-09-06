Bentley Will Absorb Any Tariffs For Now

If you're on the fence about which Bentley to park in your garage, it's time to jump: Bentley will honor pre-tariff pricing through the end of the month.

Beyond that, what a new Bentley will cost you is anyone's guess. As the U.S. tariff situation changes with the wind, Bentley has said they'll reassess pricing in July.

Bentley will continue to build and fulfill orders from US customers beyond the June window, but will halt dealer inventory moving into the country until July, keeping the vehicles in the U.K., until the situation becomes clearer.