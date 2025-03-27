Bentley's All Electric SUV Bears Porsche Styling Elements

Bentley is embarking on an all-electric future and its first model to utilise EV power will be an ‘Urban SUV’, which we’ve just spied on the road. You might notice that the prototype Bentley we’ve spotted is utilising a vaguely familiar body. It’s actually the upcoming Porsche Cayenne EV (which we saw testing earlier this year). Bentley’s use of the Porsche’s body shouldn’t come as a surprise though, because just like the current Cayenne and Bentayga, the new Bentley and Porsche SUVs will share a common electric architecture. As part of Bentley’s ‘Beyond100’ strategy, the British brand said in 2024 that the first Bentley BEV will come out 2026 and create a new segment, becoming “the world’s first true Luxury Urban SUV”. We believe the car has been pushed back to 2027, although Bentley has set a bold target of launching a new plug-in hybrid or fully electric model each year until 2035 – all of which will be designed and developed at the firm’s HQ in Crewe.



