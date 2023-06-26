Bentley's First EV Won't Need You To Drive It

Bentley’s first all-electric vehicle is slowly coming to life and beyond featuring an advanced powertrain, it will also include a hands-off autonomous driving function using technology from other VW Group vehicles.

While recently speaking about the car, Bentley chief executive Adrian Hallmark revealed that it will feature the SuperVision technology suite developed by Mobileye. This system allows for Level 3 and hands-off driving on motorways and features no less than 11 cameras, crowd-sourced high-definition maps, and the Mobileye EyeQ5 chip. The Porsche e-Macan will also feature the same system.