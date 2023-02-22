Bentley's Legendary W12 Engine To Be Retired In 2024

The W12 engine has been a staple of modern Bentleys since the first Continental GT in 2003, but with ambitious emissions targets on the horizon, the firm is putting the iconic engine to rest at the end of this year. Order books for W12-powered models will close in December, but not before the Bentley Batur arrives with the most powerful version of the engine yet. All 18 examples of the car have been sold, each based upon the same MSP platform as the Continental GT - albeit with a bespoke design that hints at future models. The two-seat grand tourer costs from £1.65million, and its uprated 6.0-litre W12 makes it the most powerful Bentley road car ever, putting out 739bhp and 1,000Nm of torque.



