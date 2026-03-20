Bentley's Naim Virtuoso Stereo Costs More Than A Ford Maverick

In-car audiophiles: rejoice and weep, for a new king has been crowned. Or at least that's what Bentley wants you to think. It has just launched an all-new stereo system from Naim that it calls the new zenith for in-car audio. And Bentley is proud of it. High-end cars and high-end audio go hand in hand. Once you're into the price range that'll get you a condo in almost any major city, your car can come with a stereo from a company whose home audio equipment costs almost as much as the car. Bentley and Naim have been working together for 15 years, and this new system is its greatest yet. The new Naim for Mulliner system is modeled after the one created for the Batur, with eighteen speakers and two drivers to do an impeccable job of faithfully reproducing every frequency and detail... of the Bluetooth-streamed audio from your phone.



Read Article