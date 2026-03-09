Bentley's New Torcal Will Pack 838 HP But Will Weigh A Portly 6,000 Pounds

Coming to dealers for the 2028 model year, the all-new Bentley Torcal is the brand's most powerful series-production vehicle to date. Although the plug-in hybrid Continental GT Speed is obscenely competent for an ultra-luxury grand tourer, the SUV-bodied newcomer promises a little more from two electric drive units.

Bentley is targeting over 850 metric horsepower and 1,000 Newton-meters of twist, figures that can be alternatively read as 838 horsepower and 738 pound-feet. Considering how closely related the Torcal is to the Porsche Cayenne Electric, the British side of the Volkswagen Group could have done better.

For the top-tier fully electric version of the Cayenne, the peeps in Zuffenhausen list 1,156 ps and 1,500 Nm when launch control is activated. That means 1,140 horsepower and 1,106 pound-feet of torque from two electric motors, an 800-volt electrical architecture, and 113 kilowatt-hours of gross battery capacity, of which 108 kilowatt-hours can be used for driving.