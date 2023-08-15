Berkshire Hathaway Dumps $700 Million Worth Of GM Stock And Runs For The Hills

Some interesting news this morning comes out of the SEC as Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway holding company has unloaded over $700 million worth it of GM stocks. Is this the first of major investors to take their money and run as GM and Ford struggle to keep up in the EV sector?



Elon Musk's Tesla keeps tightening the screws with pricing and the Detroit 3 are facing massive concessions to the UAW just to keep running. All of this is hitting at once making many wonder wonder if there will be another bailout of the industry for one of the players in the next few years.



NEWS: Berkshire Hathaway has sold 45% (worth ~$700M) of their General Motors stock, according to a new 13F filing.



Source: https://t.co/Cr8Ujxr7Dl — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 14, 2023



