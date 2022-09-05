Berlin Gigafactory May Require Water Cap As Residents Go Under Consumption Restrictions

According to RBB, WSE would impose a cap of 105 liters per person per day for new buildings with new water connections. Currently, the water consumption in the region is 175 liters per person every day, way above the German daily average of 126 liters per person. That would happen because Berlin residents go to the region on weekends to water their country houses’ gardens. RBB wrote that, by 2025, every citizen in the area would have to respect the same limit of 105 liters.



GMX decided to check the story and talked to Sandra Ponesky, the spokeswoman for WSE. She denied that a limit will be imposed right now and said the only measure taken so far is a restriction on the amount Tesla can use: 1.4 million cubic meters (a little less than 308 million gallons) per year. Other major water consumers may also face limits very soon.



