Berlin Gigafactory Only Producing Solid Black Or Pearl White Model Ys

If you live in Europe and are planning to buy a Tesla Model Y, you'd better like how the electric crossover looks in black or white because those are the only choices you're going to get. These two exterior paints are the only ones being applied to the electric crossover at Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, according to a report from Germany's Automobilwoche. Customers who order the Model Y in Solid Black or Pearl White Multi Coat can expect to have their vehicles delivered in October, which is a reasonable delivery timeline. However, those who prefer to have their Model Y painted red, blue or silver will have wait until March 2023 at the earliest to get their EVs delivered from Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai in China.



