Berlin Suburb Rushes To Meeting Housing Needs Of New Tesla Gigafactory

The impending activation of Tesla Gigafactory Berlin will require a rapid expansion of housing initiatives in the area, according to a recent government report. The report, which also warns of potential housing shortages if not enough residential areas are established quickly, was presented this Tuesday at Potsdam.

The 214-page report was created by the joint state planning department of Berlin and Brandenburg in coordination with 22 municipalities, districts, and the Berlin area of Treptow-Köpenick. Considering that the Giga Berlin facility is expected to start the first phase of its operations sometime this year, housing projects must be developed rapidly, especially in this year and the next.

