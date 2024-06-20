Bertone GB110 Supercar To Be Fueled By Plastic Waste

Every year, Top Marques Monaco attracts all kinds of crazy creations and blisteringly fast supercars and at this year’s edition, held earlier this month, Bertone unveiled its new GB110 supercar. The car was first previewed through a series of detailed renderings in late 2022, but this was the first time it was shown in the flesh.

Bertone is one of the most iconic automotive design houses, but it went bust in 2014. It was resurrected by two brothers and the GB110 has been built to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the company.