Best In Class? Volvo Drops The XC90 Into An Already Crowded Luxury Market

What if we could make the best even better? With the new Volvo XC90, revealed today, we’ve done exactly that. The XC90 is a Volvo Cars icon, and thanks to a broad suite of technology and design updates inside and out, the award-winning and best-selling flagship hybrid SUV is now better than ever before.



It’s a premium seven-seater with ‘comfortable’ as its middle name, it’s one of the safest cars on the road, and in plug-in hybrid form it’s an outstanding electric car with a back-up plan, offering more than 70 kilometres of fully electric range on a single charge under the WLTP testing cycle.* This means that many drivers will be able to do their day-to-day travel with zero tailpipe emissions. In fact, our data shows that around half of the distance covered by the latest plug-in hybrid Volvo cars is driven on pure electric power.**



And the XC90 has more power when you need it – for longer trips, the hybrid powertrain is paired with an efficient petrol engine to extend your range by more than 800km.† You can also opt for the full combined power of petrol and electric for constant all-wheel drive or off-road driving.



A new, more contemporary exterior design reinforces the XC90’s confident look. It reflects our ongoing transition towards full electrification and echoes elements of our newest, fully electric cars. Yet arguably the biggest news comes inside. A renewed interior enhances practicality and brings our latest user experience, seen in our new EX90 and EX30 electric cars, into the XC90. A larger central touchscreen with higher resolution improves the user experience and opens up a world of new features, apps and of course regular over-the-air software updates. Read more about the new infotainment system in our separate release. "The new XC90 exudes confidence, and why wouldn’t it? Our hybrid flagship has been one of our best-selling models for years and it’s still a favourite among many customers,” says Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars. “Whether it’s comfort, space, luxury, versatility or hybrid efficiency you look for, the XC90 delivers on all accounts. Put together, the XC90 and its fully electric EX90 sibling provide customers with the options that suit them best and equip us with a balanced portfolio as we continue our transition towards full electrification.” A balanced product portfolio Alongside our new line-up of fully electric cars, the plug-in hybrid XC90 T8 remains a popular choice for our customers and an important car for us in terms of sales and profitability. Together with our fully electric models, plug-in hybrid cars like the XC90 and its siblings make up an exciting and balanced global product portfolio for Volvo Cars, providing a strong bridge to a fully electrified future.



This balance between fully electric and plug-in hybrids is the right portfolio for the market of today, as the premium fully electric market is still developing in several key markets. Plug-ins remain critical to our sales and profit growth plans over the coming years. One of the safest cars on the road As with every Volvo car, the XC90 is one of the safest cars available. It is equipped with an advanced safety cage, as well as a comprehensive suite of active safety features to help keep you, your loved ones, and others on the road safe. Using radar and a front camera, the XC90 can detect if you’ve drifted into the oncoming lane and steer you safely back into your own lane to avoid the risk of a collision. It will also help you avoid inadvertently running off the road. And it can use braking and steering to help avoid collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals, such as the moose from our native Sweden. Legendary comfort: standard



The ride in the XC90 is better than ever before, with legendary seating comfort and improved suspension as standard. Each individual damper is now able to adapt mechanically to current road conditions to optimise both comfort and stability – for a more confident and relaxed driving experience. And if you want to go all in, the optional air suspension works together with an active chassis that monitors the car, road and driver 500 times per second to give the most comfortable ride possible. Depending on whether you want easy access getting in or out, better aerodynamics at speed, or additional ride height for rough terrain, an XC90 with air suspension can lower itself by 20mm or raise itself by 40mm. On top of that we’ve added extra insulation to certain parts of the car, which means there’s even less wind and road noise.



The renewed interior comes with a redesigned front cabin that represents the best of contemporary Scandinavian design. The dashboard has a more horizontal shape than before, incorporates decorative panels made from premium recycled materials for a more textured finish, and is split by new vertical air vents. Enhanced illumination contributes to an even more luxurious feel at night. We’ve also reconfigured the cabin to make it even more practical in response to feedback from current XC90 owners. Our designers created additional storage space in the centre console, including an additional cupholder, and placed the wireless phone charger behind the central tunnel, separate from the main storage area, for greater convenience. The XC90 can be specified with one of the best-sounding audio systems for a car, in the Bowers & Wilkins High Fidelity audio system that can faithfully replicate the acoustics of a stage, a concert hall or a jazz club. Finally, for customers who prefer it, we also offer a choice of two mild-hybrid petrol variants. Both the B5 and B6 are assisted by a 48v lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter/generator which can help reduce emissions and fuel consumption by up to 15 per cent in real-world driving. The new Volvo XC90 is available to order from today. Production is scheduled to begin in late 2024, with first customer deliveries set to start around the end of the year.††



