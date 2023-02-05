Best Interior Awards DOMINATED By BEV's. WHICH Interiors Are MISSING From the List And Which Should NEVER Have Made It?

This year's list includes a record-breaking six battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), which is one more than last year, showing how BEV interiors and user-experience technologies can be as innovative as their propulsion systems. Of the ten winners, seven are electrified, either fully or partially, up from six electrified models in 2022.



The BEV winners feature unique design cues and advanced technologies such as electric-powered doors, high-resolution display screens, cool graphics, and beautiful ambient lighting.



However, providing a great interior and user-experience technology isn't just limited to BEVs or hybrids. The Hyundai Palisade, Jeep Wagoneer L, and Land Rover Range Rover have also secured their positions on the 2023 list. All three utility vehicles boast luxurious materials such as supple leathers, circular knit or faux suede headliners, ample seating space, fun interior tech, and generous amounts of passenger and cargo room.



The user experience has been elevated by the increasing digitization of the cockpit, with showy animation greeting drivers on displays and ambient lighting taking center stage like never before."



Out of 21 test-driven nominees, only four were cars, and of the initial 35 nominee group, just seven were cars. This year's trend shows that nine out of ten winners are light trucks, reflecting the shift in the U.S. new-vehicle market toward that vehicle type. The only car on the list is the BMW i7 sedan, while the rest are CUVs, SUVs, or pickup trucks.



All of the 2023 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX-winning vehicles share the common thread of excellent interior design, high-quality and distinctive materials, good fit-and-finish, comfortable seating, and in-vehicle technology that excels in appearance and user-friendliness. The evaluations took place earlier this year, and the judges experienced the vehicles during their daily driving.



Below is the list of the 2023 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX nominees, with the winners indicated by an asterisk:



* Acura Integra

* Bentley Bentayga

* BMW i7*

* Cadillac Lyriq*

* Chevy Trax

* Ford F-150 Lightning*

* Genesis GV60*

* GMC Hummer*

* Honda CR-V Hybrid

* Hyundai Palisade*

* Jeep Wagoneer L*

* Kia Sportage Hybrid*

* Land Rover Range Rover*

* Lexus RX 500h

* Mazda CX-50

* Mercedes EQB

* Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

* Nissan Ariya*

* Toyota Prius

* Volvo C40

* Volkswagen Arteon







