Best Look Yet At The 750 HP Maserati MCXtrema

The start of the Monterey Car Week 2023 is quickly approaching (the festivities officially kick off on August 11), so the carmakers with the most at stake for this year's edition of the event can't seem to hold their composure as they tremble with excitement. Among the ones that do this is Italian carmaker Maserati. A long-time presence at such gatherings, Maserati has some truly extraordinary prepared for Monterey: a derivation of the mighty MC20, designed exclusively for use on the track. We've known this car is coming for a while now. We first got wind that something exhilarating was cooking in Modena a while back, when something called Project24 made it into the spotlight. Then, at the beginning of August, we learned Project24 is actually a car called MCXtrema, the brand's new hypercar (that's what the Italians are calling it).



