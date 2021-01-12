Best Look Yet At The VW ID.BUZZ - Will This Be A Classic?

VW continues to test the all-electric ID.BUZZ van and a lightly disguised prototype was recently snapped out and about in snowy European conditions.

This prototype is of the passenger version of the ID.BUZZ, rather than the commercial variant that will also be sold to customers. It is completely free of camouflage and only has some stickers over parts of the headlights and taillights. While it certainly looks similar, it has undergone a number of modifications from the original concept unveiled at the start of 2017.