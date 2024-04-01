Bet You Can't Guess How Many NSXs Acura Sold In 2023

The Acura NSX is quite interesting on paper: it comes with the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter JNC1 V6 engine, specifically designed for the NSX, mounted in a unique 75-degree V-angle.



This is how Honda's luxury and performance division managed to achieve a lower center of gravity and reduced vibrations. The engine has such a compact design that its top is located no higher than the top of the tires.



The V6, sitting in a mid-rear layout, powers the rear wheels and works alongside three electric motors. Two of them are placed on the front axle, each coming up with 36 horsepower (36 PS) and 54 lb-ft (73 Nm), while number 3 sits at the rear, generating 47 horsepower (48 PS) and 109 lb-ft (148 Nm).





