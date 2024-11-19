Bet You Can't Guess The Deadliest Cars In America

Using the NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting System for model years 2018-2022, iSeeCars has put together an analysis that brings forth some hard-to-rationalize conclusions. For example, the Toyota Venza has a higher car crash involving at least one fatality than the Chevrolet Corvette. Indeed, the Toyota Venza tops the list of car models with 13.9 fatal accidents per billion miles. The Chevrolet Corvette comes in at second place with 13.6 and is an obvious high-place entry, but the Venue has a four-star safety rating from the NHTSA and a 2022 Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).


Deadliest Vehicles On The List

1. Toyota Venza
2. Chevrolet Corvette
3. Mitsubishi Mirage
4. Porsche 911
5. Honda CR-V Hybrid
 


