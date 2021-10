Tesla is the fastest-growing brand of 2021—overall, not just in the automotive realm—with a spectacular 184% increase in brand value.

That’s according to Interbrand’s 2021 Best Global Brands ranking of the world’s most valuable marques, covering the period between July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Tesla saw the largest rise in rankings compared to the 2020 edition of the report, climbing 26 places to No. 14 with a brand worth of $36.3 billion.