Bet You Can't Guess What Vehicle Dave Portnoy Of Barstool Sports Loves As Much As A Good Pizza.

Dave Portnoy is known to rant. The self-styled “El Presidente” of Barstool Sports—a media empire now valued at more than half a billion dollars—Portnoy readily turns to his millions of followers on social media to air his frustrations, throw jabs at his enemies and dish out opinions that can ruffle more feathers than a My Pillow factory.



There’s a lot you can say about Portnoy, but one thing is for certain: He does not back down from a challenge.



After establishing the Barstool Fund, Portnoy began soliciting donations from both his readers as well as big names in his network. The fundraising effort quickly snowballed, amassing more than 200,000 individual donors including some significant contributors like car czar Ernie Boch Jr. who donated an unsolicited $1 million. Soon a call came from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who not only donated $500,000, but also became an advocate for the fund. Tom Brady kicked in next, followed by restaurateur and television host Guy Fieri. “There was a day that I was on the phone with Kid Rock and then Sylvester Stallone in a ten-minute span,” Portnoy said.



Good On Dave.



And even cooler he's a BRONCO fan! Have to admit, I didn't see him as that guy. Did you?









Read Article