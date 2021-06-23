Bet You Can't Guess Which Automotive Brand Is Ranked As The Most Patriotic

With Independence Day coming up just around the corner, many companies throughout the United States try to flaunt their patriotism or national pride. Brands like Jeep that flaunt their patriotism make it obvious for their history and market to buy into their culture further, but many brands are in the running for "Most Patriotic Brand" every year in a survey by Brand Keys. This does not mean that they are just saying they are from America, nor are they pushing their American patriotism in everyone's faces. While there are many brands that placed highly on this list, only four automotive brands placed in the top 30 most patriotic brands this past year.



Read Article