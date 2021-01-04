Bet You Will Never Guess HOW MUCH Actor Kevin Hart Paid For This Beautiful 1959 Corvette

Sold at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction in Arizona, this classic Vette isn't an ordinary restoration of course. The most notable customization is the engine residing inside the hood – a new 6.2-liter V8 engine from a mid-engine C8 Corvette LT1.

And yes, that mill puts out the same numbers at 460 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque, sent to the wheels via a 4L75E automatic transmission. Suspension and brake calipers (Wilwood brakes), on the other hand, were from a C7 – the former's an Art Morrison independent suspension with fully-adjustable ride height and Strange coilovers. Wheels are a set of EVOD one-offs wrapped in Nitto whitewall tires.

 



