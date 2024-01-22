Bet You Will Never Guess What The Best Selling Cadillac Was Worldwide?

Cadillac is introducing new models at a breakneck pace as they unveiled three electric vehicles last year as well as the facelifted XT4 and CT5.



The luxury brand isn’t slowing down as they’re gearing up to launch the Escalade IQ and ultra-luxury Celestiq later this year. We can also expect to learn more about the Optiq and Vistiq as well as Cadillac’s plans for electrifying the V-Series lineup.



That’s a full plate, but the brand is being rewarded for their perseverance as U.S. sales climbed 9.3% last year to 147,214 units. This is nearly a return to pre-pandemic levels and it means Cadillac bested Acura and Volvo.





