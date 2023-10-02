Beta Prototype Of Tesla Cybertruck Still Has That Gigawiper

The Tesla Cybertruck and its imminent production start continue to ignite social media talks. A new picture of the production beta prototype showing its front left the internet in limbo. The strange appearance still features a humongous windshield wiper and appears to be shorter than previous prototypes.

Tesla is finally gearing up for the Cybertruck production at its Giga Texas factory, with promises of a production start sometime this summer. The robots have been installed on the assembly line, and the 9,000-ton gigantic presses that IDRA supplied are also in place. In the meantime, the EV maker has covered the windows of the production facility to prevent drone operators from spying, a move that hints at some imminent breakthrough announcement.

