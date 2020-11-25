Better Get It While You Can: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Caught In The Wild

Codenamed LT4, the 6. 2-liter engine will return next year in the CT5-V Blackwing that replaces the CTS-V. Camouflaged from head to toe, the prototype in the following video definitely sounds like it has eight cylinders and forced induction.



Spied by Instagram user @c_zr1 with a manufacturer plate and a decklid spoiler, the prototype can be seen accelerating from a stop and rowing through some gears. If you listen closely, you will also notice that the short pauses between the shifts are the trademark of a good ol’ six-speed manual transmission.



