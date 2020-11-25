Better Get It While You Can: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Caught In The Wild

Agent009 submitted on 11/25/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:34:47 PM

Views : 532 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Codenamed LT4, the 6.

2-liter engine will return next year in the CT5-V Blackwing that replaces the CTS-V. Camouflaged from head to toe, the prototype in the following video definitely sounds like it has eight cylinders and forced induction.

Spied by Instagram user @c_zr1 with a manufacturer plate and a decklid spoiler, the prototype can be seen accelerating from a stop and rowing through some gears. If you listen closely, you will also notice that the short pauses between the shifts are the trademark of a good ol’ six-speed manual transmission.



Read Article


Better Get It While You Can: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Caught In The Wild

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)