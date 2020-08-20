Better Late Than Never: 2021 Lexus ES Adopts All Wheel Drive For The First Time Ever

Looking for a luxury sedan with more grip? The 2021 Lexus ES has got you covered with an all-wheel-drive option for this year. The updated Lexus ES 250 is the first ES to offer all-wheel drive, and it joins its cousin the Toyota Avalon in adopting the drivetrain option for 2021.

Powering the Lexus ES 250 AWD is the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder you get in the ES hybrid. But without hybrid’s battery pack aiding it, that engine produces 203 horsepower (151 kilowatts) – versus 215 hp in the hybrid – and returns up to 28 miles per gallon. The ES 250's fuel economy figure is actually better than what you currently get on the front-wheel-drive Lexus ES, which returns 26 mpg combined with the standard 3.5-liter V6.