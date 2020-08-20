Better Late Than Never: 2021 Lexus ES Adopts All Wheel Drive For The First Time Ever

Looking for a luxury sedan with more grip? The 2021 Lexus ES has got you covered with an all-wheel-drive option for this year.

The updated Lexus ES 250 is the first ES to offer all-wheel drive, and it joins its cousin the Toyota Avalon in adopting the drivetrain option for 2021.

Powering the Lexus ES 250 AWD is the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder you get in the ES hybrid. But without hybrid’s battery pack aiding it, that engine produces 203 horsepower (151 kilowatts) – versus 215 hp in the hybrid – and returns up to 28 miles per gallon. The ES 250's fuel economy figure is actually better than what you currently get on the front-wheel-drive Lexus ES, which returns 26 mpg combined with the standard 3.5-liter V6.



User Comments

cidflekken

*yawn*

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Get the V6 non hybrid. About time for AWD. North Eastern sales should pick up. It should do well in Canada too as sometimes FWD and snow tires still are not enough.

Agent009

Only 32 years to the AWD party for the class?

dlin

Looks sharp
When is Lexus gonna make it RWD?

cidflekken

Why should they? It's one of the top selling sedans in the luxury segment and always has been. The RWD IS and GS can't sell so why switch to a platform that Lexus' buyers don't care about?

MDarringer

203 horsepower from a gigantic 4 cylinder? That's the best they could do?

You'd think they's want to play the 2.0T game.

