Better Late Than Never? BMW's Tesla Killing iX Will Roll Out Late Next Year

This is what BMW is calling its technology signature car.

The all-electric iX is the production version of the iNEXT concept, and starts rolling out late in 2021.

It represents the most decisive move away from the old DNA of the ultimate driving machine. This one’s about mobility. They “started by thinking about the interior” says design chief Adrian van Hooydonk. It’s meant to be relaxing. “Cozy, reduced, inspired by architecture.” So indoors we see soft clean surfaces, and minimised detail.



MDarringer

Given BMW's strategy of bolting batteries into ICE cars and claiming they are all new EVs, I'm not feeling this. I seriously think BMW is careening for a takeover given their bad product decisions and Habib's ugly styling.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/11/2020 10:35:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

focal

I seriously doubt buyers of premium EV's only have one vehicle. Range anxiety will not be as big of an issue for buyers who will have a Lv2 charger at home. Even my modest EV range on my 2nd car rarely affects my real world use. I just take the "other car" if I need more range.

focal (View Profile)

Posted on 11/11/2020 10:55:09 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

