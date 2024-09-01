Bevy Of New Road Taxes Punish The NYC Working Class

The George Washington Bridge isn't often a place awash in joy. If anything, you're liable to feel robbed and a little cheated entering New York City from Fort Lee, New Jersey, after the bridge extracts $17.00 of your hard-earned dollars without an E-ZPass. If this is often the case for you, your morning commute is about to get even more painful. All thanks to the newly implemented bridge and tunnel toll hike fresh off the desk of New York and New Jersey's Port Authority.



The morning of January 8th, 2024, was the first weekday morning in which New Yorkers had to contend with yet another across-the-board toll hike for New York City's bridges and tunnels connecting New York City with Northern New Jersey. By a total of $0.63 per trip, cars, and trucks running across these two border states will see those travel expenses rack up just a bit faster this year. With or without E-ZPass, the extra cost can and will wreak havoc on New Yorker's wallets.





Read Article