Bezos Backed Slate To Build Lego Like Truck In Former Printing Factory

Its unique LEGO-kit-like approach and sub-$20,000 starting price has garnered industry-wide attention. Now the company has indicated that it’s dead serious about production, picking a site in Indiana to manufacture its affordable EV next year onwards.
 
The Jeff Bezos-backed start-up confirmed that it had selected a location in Warsaw, Indiana for production. TechCrunch was the first to report that the 1.4 million square-foot facility formerly belonged to a R.R. Donnelly printing site which employed 500 people but was closed in 2023.
 


