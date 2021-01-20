Biden Administration Already Setting The Stage To Tighten The Noose Around Automakers Necks

President-elect Joe Biden will order U. S. agencies on Wednesday to revisit fuel efficiency standards as well as rules governing emissions from airplanes, and appliance and building energy efficiency standards, the transition team said. The Trump administration in March finalized a rollback of U.S. Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards to require 1.5 percent annual increases in efficiency through 2026, well below the 5 percent yearly boosts in Obama administration rules it discarded.



Read Article