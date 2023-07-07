Biden Administration Appoints Mediator Ahead Of UAW And Automaker Contract Talks

Michigan native Gene Sperling, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, is being tapped to coordinate the administration's bid to facilitate smooth contract talks between the Detroit Three automakers and United Auto Workers union.

Sperling is the White House's coordinator of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package enacted in 2021. He directed the National Economic Council under Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, making him one of the defining economic policymakers of the past several decades.