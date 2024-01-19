Biden Administration Buckles To Special Interest Players - Will Allow Shady Dealer Practices To Continue

Due to go into effect on July 30, the CARS rule has now been suspended following protest action from lobbying dealer associations.



Last year, consumers across the country rejoiced following the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) announcement that it would introduce the Combating Auto Retail Scams (CARS) rule to prevent car dealerships from employing devious tactics when selling cars.



According to an official document from the FTC, the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) and the Texas Automobile Dealers Association have filed a Petition for Review, within which they claim the CARS rule is "arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, without observance of procedure required by law, or otherwise not in accordance with law."





